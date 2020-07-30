Travis Kelce Has Blunt Reaction To Patrick Mahomes’ Ranking

While many people were up in arms over Patrick Mahomes’ standing on this year’s NFL Network Top 100 list, his teammate Travis Kelce doesn’t seem to think much of it.

Mahomes was ranked No. 4 on this year’s Top 100, behind Russell Wilson, Aaron Donald and Lamar Jackson. The prevailing opinion is that the reigning Super Bowl MVP should be No. 1, and at worst No. 2 behind Donald.

When Kelce addressed his quarterback’s apparent snub with reporters today, he made it clear he wasn’t fazed by it at all.

“It’s TV land, man,” he said. “It is what it is.”

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on the NFL Network's Top 100 list and Patrick Mahomes listed at No. 4: "It's TV land, man. It is what it is." Translation, don't put too much stock on it. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) July 30, 2020

Mahomes made it clear on Twitter that he was making note of his ranking last night. As for the Chiefs themselves, they might have had the perfect response to it.

“Patrick was No. 4 last year and ended up with a ring and Super Bowl MVP. #RunItBack,” the team’s official account tweeted on Wednesday.

Patrick was #4 last year and ended up with a ring and Super Bowl MVP 🤷‍♂️ #RunItBack pic.twitter.com/1Xh7jrBVit — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 30, 2020

Whatever his ranking is, it is pretty clear that the Chiefs are giddy about having Patrick Mahomes locked in as their quarterback for the next decade, and with good reason.

In his first two years as a starter in the NFL, Mahomes has won league MVP, Super Bowl MVP and delivered an elusive Super Bowl title to Kansas City.

It’s scary to think he could somehow get better, but he probably can.