Travis Kelce Has Brutally Honest Message For Cleveland Fans

Travis Kelce rooted for the Cleveland Browns when they took on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs this past week. But when he and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Browns this weekend, the gloves will be off.

Speaking to the media this week, Kelce said he understands what it’s like to be a Cleveland sports fan and all of the frustrations that go along with it. Travis Kelce has strong ties to the city of Cleveland, having been born and raised in the Cleveland Heights suburb of the Ohio city.

Kelce stated that his friends and family will be wearing Chiefs gear during the game. But he’s also confident that they might also secretly be rooting for the Browns internally.

“I understand what it means to be a Cleveland sports fan, to be a die-hard at that,” Kelce said. “I think a lot of the close friends and family will be wearing Chiefs gear but throwing an orange shirt with Browns helmet on underneath. It’s definitely going to be mixed feelings for a lot of people I know.”

The Chiefs star tight end added that this game is personal for him. While he still loves the city of Cleveland, it’s his enemy for now.

“Being from Cleveland and playing the Browns has definitely upped the ante a little bit, made a little more personal,” Kelce said. “I absolutely love Cleveland, but I understand we are each other’s enemies right now.”

Cleveland native and #Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on facing the #Browns Sunday… "I absolutely love Cleveland. but I understand we are each other's enemies right now. I've got a lot of friends and family that are telling me I'm the enemy." — Nick Camino (@NickCaminoWKYC) January 14, 2021

This will be the first postseason meeting between the two historic NFL franchises.

The game will be played at 3:05 p.m. EST on Sunday and will air on CBS.