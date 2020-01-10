Chiefs Announce Travis Kelce’s Status For This Weekend

Even though Kansas City enters this weekend fresh off a first-round bye, the team is actually dealing with a few injuries. All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is one of the many players on the injury report for the Chiefs.

Kelce had yet another standout season with Kansas City, totaling 97 receptions for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns.

The Chiefs had Kelce available for every game this season, but he’s been nursing a knee injury over the past few weeks. It clearly hasn’t gone away yet.

With the AFC Divisional Round set to begin this weekend, the Chiefs revealed their final injury report for Sunday’s game.

Kelce is officially listed as questionable for this weekend’s match-up with the Houston Texans.

It’s not a pleasant update for fans in Kansas City, but it should be noted that Kelce didn’t miss a practice this week. The likelihood is that he’s ready to play after having a few weeks to rehab.

Travis Kelce and Chris Jones are questionable for Sunday's game. Morris Claiborne is out.https://t.co/rUVKUezPPq — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 10, 2020

Chris Jones is also on the injury report for the Chiefs. His status is questionable as well, yet his situation is entirely different because he just recently suffered a calf injury.

During the regular season, the Texans defeated the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce finished that game with just four receptions for 58 yards.

If Kelce is active this Sunday against Houston, we’ll see if he can get revenge the second time around.