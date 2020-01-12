The Kansas City Chiefs were able to overcome a 24-point deficit in the second quarter thanks in no small part to three touchdown catches from tight end Travis Kelce. Unfortunately, it looks like the Chiefs may have to hold onto that lead without him.

According to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star, Kelce did not return to the sidelines with his team after halftime. He did not appear in the Chiefs’ first drive of the second half, but returned afterwards.

Kansas City had no trouble scoring on that first drive though, as the Chiefs marched down the field and scored on a Damien Williams one-yard run.

The team soon revealed that Kelce is dealing with a hamstring injury.

“Travis Kelce is questionable to return with a hamstring injury,” the team announced.

Travis Kelce is questionable to return with a hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/PdyM7uiCy0 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 12, 2020

As of writing, he is warming up on the sidelines. But it remains to be seen what kind of role he’s going to have in the second half.

Kelce had to battle through another injury just to make it to today’s game at Arrowhead.

The Chiefs lead 34-24 with 10:43 remaining in the third quarter.

