Travis Kelce Made Incredible 1st Purchase With His New Contract

Now that he’s the proud owner a four-year, $57 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce is going shopping. But the very first thing he bought with his new money is truly heartwarming.

In an open letter on his Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation’s website, Kelce revealed that he is buying a building. He intends to use it to give inner-city children from Kansas City a place to study STEM programs.

“I am purchasing the building that will be the future home of the ‘Ignition Lab: Powered by 87 & Running’ – a co-working space where these teens will have the support, resources, and opportunity to explore careers in STEM, launch their own entrepreneurial ventures and gain real-world experience,” Kelce wrote.

“As a kid I was mindful of how life looked different for everyone, but as a man I am profoundly aware of the difference in opportunity, exposure, and privilege I grew up with compared to others. Where you live, the situation you were born into or the color of your skin should have no impact on the dreams you can dream. And it’s a beautiful thing when a kid’s dream comes true.”

Needless to say, Kelce is receiving universal praise for using his new money to better his community.

“This is what it is all about,” NFL analyst and Missouri-native Steve Wyche wrote. “@tkelce is a real one. Much respect.”

“U are one of my favorite Chiefs ever & I am so stoked that u will b with us another 6 years,” one fan wrote. “It is this right here that makes u so special. On the field performance is great, but this will impact lives for years. Keep doing u, bruv.”

“You just made my day,” wrote another. “To step back and see the world for what it is and to do what your doing for these kids is amazing. Makes me wanna do better. I’m one of them kids that couldn’t dream because I lived in fear around where I lived. So thank you truly for doing what you do.”

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley offered praise for the Kansas City tight end too.

This is service. This is leadership https://t.co/fpsTzlwqW6 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 15, 2020

Travis Kelce isn’t just one of the NFL’s best tight ends, he’s one of its best humanitarians too.

Great work!