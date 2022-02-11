Travis Kelce Names Chiefs 1 Loss That Hurts The Most

The Kansas City Chiefs have done a lot of winning since Andy Reid took over in 2013. But Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has also been a part of some heartbreaking losses, and one stands out from the crowd.

Appearing on PFT Live on Friday, Kelce was asked how it felt to lose the AFC Championship Game to the Cincinnati Bengals. He then said that while it hurt, that loss didn’t compare to losing Super Bowl LV to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Getting there and losing it the way we did, that’s gonna sting for the rest of my life,” Kelce said.

The Chiefs were favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions in Super Bowl LV. But their offense could barely move against the Bucs defense in that game, and the end result was a 31-9 blowout loss.

Travis Kelce: Last year's Super Bowl hurts more than any other loss, a sting I'll feel the rest of my life. https://t.co/M6J2X14sAh — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 11, 2022

In fact, all but two of of Travis Kelce’s nine NFL seasons have ended in a heartbreaking playoff loss. The 2014 season ended with a win over the rival Chargers but didn’t seem them go to the playoffs.

It was only two years ago that the Chiefs ended their 50-year Super Bowl drought by knocking off the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

But we’ve seen time and time again that the pain of losing a Super Bowl is worse than the joy of winning one – or even multiple.

It seems safe to say that even if the Chiefs win a few more titles and become a dynasty, Kelce may still be haunted.