Watch: Travis Kelce’s Postgame Comment On NBC Is Going Viral

Travis Kelce had quite a Sunday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end was arguably the best player on the field against the Denver Broncos on Sunday evening. The All-Pro tight end had eight receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown on Sunday night.

Kansas City topped Denver, 22-16, to move to 11-1 on the season.

Kelce then had a great postgame interview on NBC.

Travis Kelce just said in postgame TV interview: "Hats off to the Raiders … " #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) December 7, 2020

Yes, that really happened.

Travis Kelce says “hats off to the Raiders” and then Patrick Mahomes comes in to cool him off. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/kOQCPkvbhR — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 7, 2020

The Broncos played tough on Sunday night, but the Raiders are deserving of praise, too. After all, Las Vegas pulled off one of the craziest wins of the season, beating the New York Jets at the last second on Sunday afternoon.

We don’t think Kelce was talking about that, though.

"AAAAAAGGGHHHHHH, THAT'S SO COLD. EEEYEEEEEE" – Travis Kelce 😂 pic.twitter.com/x1Ob9pY35B — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 7, 2020

It was a historic night for Kelce, too. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end got past the 1,000-yard mark on the season. This is his fifth-straight year with 1,000-plus yards.

“Travis Kelce is up over 1,000 yards receiving for the year. Before Kelce came along, no tight end had ever tallied five 1,000-yard campaigns in a career. Kelce just did it in five straight seasons,” Matt McMullen tweeted.

Travis Kelce is up over 1,000 yards receiving for the year. Before Kelce came along, no tight end had ever tallied five 1,000-yard campaigns in a career. Kelce just did it in five straight seasons. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) December 7, 2020

Next up for Kelce and the Chiefs: the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 13.