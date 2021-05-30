Travis Kelce Ranks The NFL’s 5 Best Tight Ends

Headed into the 2021 NFL season, the league has no shortage of talented tight ends. Among the upper echelon of the group is Kansas City Chiefs veteran Travis Kelce.

Kelce, 31, is fresh off of the best year of his career in 2020. He hauled in 105 receptions for career-highs in receiving yards (1,416) and receiving touchdowns (11). The Chiefs made their way back to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season and Kelce proved to be a major part why.

But the Kansas City star isn’t the only dynamic tight end to thrive in today’s NFL. However, he did his best to name the other elite players at his position in a recent interview with Bleacher Report.

Kelce named his version of a top five, choosing George Kittle, Darren Waller, Zach Ertz, Mark Andrews and Mike Gesicki as the top tight ends in the league.

Kelce left himself off the list, although he obviously deserves to be in the conversation. The Chiefs tight end has been the most reliable and durable tight end in the league for the last five seasons and should be able to continue that in 2021.

Kittle has been the only player to really rival Kelce recently after explosive campaigns in 2018 and 2019. He played in just eight games due to injury in 2020 but should be ready to go by the start of the regular season.

Waller has been one of the most underrated pass-catchers in the league for the past few years. The Raiders tight end has racked up over 1,100 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons, so getting some recognition from Kelce is well deserved.

Gesicki and Andrews are quality choices from Kittle as well. Both young tight ends have showed steady improvement as of late and seem poised for big years in 2021.

Ertz might be the only member of Kelce’s tight end group that doesn’t really fit. At one point, the Eagles pass-catcher was in the conversation as one of the best in the league, but age and injuries have caught up to him. At 30 years old, it looks like Ertz’s best days are behind him.

