Travis Kelce Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Performance On Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row. Travis Kelce is a big reason for that, but he would argue that Patrick Mahomes is the biggest.

Speaking to the media after his team’s 38-24 AFC title win over the Buffalo Bills, Kelce had the highest of praise for the Chiefs quarterback. He called Mahomes “flawless” in the win and complimented him on his throwing and playmaking ability.

“I tell myself I’m a scrub all the time when I see myself not doing something the right way or getting locked up,” Kelce said in his postgame press conference. “That’s a good football team, don’t let the score get it twisted. That team can play some football. I think we just had the quarterback back there that can make all the right plays and can make all the right throws. And sure enough today, he was just flawless. And it led us to victory.”

Mahomes completed 76.3-percent of his passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns and a 127.6 passer rating. Kelce did his part too, catching 13 passes for 118 yards and two of those touchdowns, both in the second half.

There’s little doubt that Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are two of the best at their positions right now.

Kelce just broke the single-season receiving mark for a tight end. He had 105 receptions for 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns – all career highs.

Mahomes led the league in yards per game with 316. He could have passed the 5,000-yard mark for the second time in his career if he had played in Week 17.

Both players will show the sports world how good they are once again in Super Bowl LV.