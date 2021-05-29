Chiefs Star Reacts To The Julio Jones Trade Rumors

Where will Julio Jones land this offseason? That’s a question that thousands of NFL fans want answered this offseason.

On Friday, the latest betting odds had the New England Patriots as the favorites to land Jones. He would immediately help out their passing attack, regardless if Mac Jones or Cam Newton is starting at quarterback.

The Kansas City Chiefs have also been mentioned as a potential suitor for Jones, but they might not be a true contender for the All-Pro wideout due to financial reasons.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, however, isn’t afraid to admit that he’s eager to see where Jones ends up this offseason. During an appearance on ESPN’s NFL Live, Kelce called Jones a “game-changer.”

“I’ll tell you what, I’m intrigued,” Kelce said. “My eyes are open. I’m peeking at the headlines seeing where it goes. Listen, that’s a game-changer. When you talk about guys that can make plays anywhere on the field, full route tree no matter where you put him. I mean that’s a guy that changes the game and changes teams, so I’m interested to see where he lands.”

Travis Kelce: “We want another shot on Tampa in LA this year…. we’ve got some BIG, BIG guys on the OL and it gets you excited…. I’m keeping my eyes on where Julio Jones goes! 👀” pic.twitter.com/VWF8nCNYj6 — CHIEFS HIGHLIGHTS (@ChiefsHighlight) May 25, 2021

It would be fun to see Jones lining up with Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson in Kansas City.

Although the Chiefs don’t really need more wide receivers, it never hurts to give Patrick Mahomes a few more weapons. Besides, the Chiefs would give Jones the best chance to win a Super Bowl.