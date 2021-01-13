Travis Kelce Shares How Patrick Mahomes Has Prepared For Browns

Not surprisingly, Patrick Mahomes spent his playoff bye week cramming for the Kansas City Chiefs’ divisional round opponent.

According to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, one of Mahomes’ favorite targets, the reigning Super Bowl MVP put in lots of study hours as Kansas City rested last week after earning the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Depending on how the Wild Card games played out, the Chiefs could have found themselves facing the Ravens, Titans or their actual opponent, the Browns. Kelce told reporters today that Mahomes spent time doing his homework on all three teams.

By the time it became clear that the Browns were going to be the matchup, the superstar quarterback already had filled up an entire notebook on Cleveland’s defense.

Travis Kelce said Patrick Mahomes has been studying all the possible teams and defensive looks the past week and a half. When the #Browns won, Mahomes already had a full whole notebook ready to go, per Kelce. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) January 13, 2021

It is blatantly obvious just by watching him how physically gifted Mahomes is. Comments like this from Kelce provide some insight into how sharp he tries to be mentally.

The Chiefs and Browns are set to kick off at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. CBS will broadcast the game, with the winner advancing to the AFC Championship.