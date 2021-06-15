Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs had a dynasty in mind after they beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Their quest failed, at least temporarily, when they were taken down by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Perhaps the dynasty aspirations were a bit premature. After all, just seven teams have won back-to-back Super Bowls, the latest being the the Patriots in 2003 and 2004. No team has ever won three in a row.

The Chiefs may still end up being a dynasty. But it’s going to require a Super Bowl win by season’s end next year. Kelce appears up for the task.

The star tight end told reporters on Tuesday he believes the Chiefs are “more motivated right now than even before we won the Super Bowl.” It sounds like Kansas City is ready to bounce back to win another championship.

The Chiefs were flat-out embarrassed by the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Injuries did play a factor, but it went beyond the war of attrition.

Kansas City’s offensive line gave Patrick Mahomes no time at all to throw the ball. Luckily, the unit should be improved this upcoming season.

Mahomes, meanwhile, is reportedly close to 100 percent. The star quarterback dealt with a turf toe injury during the 2021 postseason.

The Chiefs are ready to take the league by storm this upcoming season. They’re on a quest to win their second championship over three seasons.