Travis Kelce Had Telling Comment On Raiders After Sunday’s Win

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders played one of the best games of the NFL regular season on Sunday night.

Kansas City topped Las Vegas, 35-31, thanks to a final-minute touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.

The game was a good one, with Derek Carr going pass-for-pass with Patrick Mahomes for most of the night. Ultimately, Carr and the Raiders fell a little bit short, but Las Vegas was still impressive. Jon Gruden’s team has split the season series against the defending Super Bowl champions, but easily could have swept it.

Kelce had a telling comment on the Raiders following his team’s win on Sunday night.

“This is the best Raiders team I’ve played since I’ve been in the league,” he told reporters following the win on Sunday night.

The Raiders dropped to 6-4 on the season with Sunday night’s loss. Las Vegas remains in position for the playoffs. Gruden’s team could be an extremely tough out come January.

Maybe we’ll even get a third matchup between Las Vegas and Kansas City. Most of the NFL world would probably sign up for that after Sunday night’s exciting game.