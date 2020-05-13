Travis Kelce Thinks Patriots Fans Hate Him For 1 Reason

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may be a star in The Paris of the Plains, but he has a sizeable hatedom among New England Patriots fans.

In a recent interview with The Lefkoe Show, Kelce discussed how he’s come to be so hated in the Chiefs-Patriots rivalry. But he had an idea as to why.

Kelce suggested that Patriots fans hate him because he’s “a white tight end wearing (number) 87”. The implication is that he’s mimicking their former star tight end with those same qualities, Rob Gronkowski

“Pats fans, for whatever reason, just hated me for being a white tight end wearing 87. Like, if I would have had on 84, none of this would have ever been talked about. But because I wore 87, all of a sudden the Pats nation absolutely hated me.”

Brady vs. Mahomes

Gronk vs. Kelce@tkelce explains the real rivalry between the Patriots and Chiefs 👁 (via @lefkoeshow) pic.twitter.com/v6UHSfA0H8 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 13, 2020

Kelce does share a lot in common with Gronkowski. Their big bodies, knack for getting the ball from anywhere in their vicinity and finding the endzone, not to mention their big personalities off the field have made both of them extremely popular.

But he leaves out the success that he’s had against the Patriots on the field.

In six career games against the Patriots, Kelce has almost always been on his A-game. He has 34 receptions for 306 yards and two touchdowns in those games.

Why do you think Patriots fans hate Travis Kelce so much?