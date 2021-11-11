Tyrann Mathieu is the latest well-known NFL player to make his pitch to free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ cleared waivers on Tuesday and became a free agent in the process. Reports indicate the Kansas City Chiefs are squarely in the mix to land the talented star.

The Chiefs are just 5-4 this season and could use a jolt to turn their season around. And who wouldn’t want to watch Beckham catch passes from Patrick Mahomes?

Mathieu spoke highly of Beckham on Thursday afternoon. And while he didn’t exactly beg the free agent to sign with Kansas City, he had plenty of good things to say about the former superstar.

“I don’t know if I’m necessarily campaigning but anytime you can add talent to the team that always benefits and helps the whole team,” Mathieu said Thursday, via Chiefs Digest. “Obviously just from a personal perspective, just want him in the best situation possible going forward and hoping that whatever ends up for him, it can bring out the best in him.”

One of the primary concerns surrounding Odell Beckham Jr. is his character and reputation. Tyrann Mathieu doesn’t anticipate it being a problem.

Mathieu defended Beckham and called him an “elite wide receiver.”

“First of all I think he’s an elite wide receiver, so I think all those want the football,” Mathieu continued. “But outside of that he’s always been a standup guy, he’s always been a great teammate. I can remember instances back at LSU where he did a lot of the team bonding things, having guys over, working out with guys, staying late with guys after practice, so I think most of the people that know him and played with him I think we all see him as a pretty solid teammate.”

Odell Beckham Jr. should have a new home by Sunday.