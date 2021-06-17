Patrick Mahomes Sends Clear Message About Tyrann Mathieu

The Kansas City Chiefs pair the Patrick Mahomes-led offensive onslaught with an opportunistic defense. Defensive back Tyrann Mathieu has been a major part of the team’s turnaround on that side of the ball.

The former Arizona Cardinal and Houston Texan joined the team in 2019, and has been a First-team All-Pro both years as a Chief. He was instrumental in the team reaching and winning Super Bowl LIV as well.

This is set to be the last season of his three-year, $42 million with the franchise. Mathieu has expressed some frustration with the state of contract negotiations with the team, but admits that he can’t see himself wearing another jersey.

Mahomes doesn’t want to see that either. Speaking to media today, the former MVP says that he hopes that Mathieu is a Chief for the long haul.

#Chiefs Patrick Mahomes said he wants Tyrann Mathieu in Kansas City as long as he is here. #ChiefsKingdom — Micaela Dea (@NPNowDea) June 17, 2021

Tyrann Mathieu, who turned 29 last month, is coming off one of his best NFL seasons statistically. In 15 games, he racked up 62 total tackles, with nine passes defensed, and a career-high six interception. He had a pick six against the New England Patriots in Week 4, and recovered a fumble.

He had a tough evening in Super Bowl LV back in February, getting into a verbal altercation with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during the loss, accusing the future Hall of Famer of “calling me something I won’t repeat.” He later deleted the tweet in which he made that claim.

He remains a key to the Kansas City Chiefs defense, and it stands to reason that the team will want to keep him around.

[Micaela Dea]