Tyrann Mathieu Has Bizarre Comment On Tom Brady After Super Bowl

During Super Bowl LV, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu poked the bear in Tom Brady and really had the audacity to believe he wouldn’t pay the price for doing so.

Brady picked apart the Kansas City secondary in the Bucs’ 31-9 statement win over the Chiefs on Sunday. The veteran quarterback completed 21 of his 29 pass attempts for 201 yards and three touchdowns and won the Super Bowl MVP in the process.

Brady didn’t need any extra motivation to try and win another Super Bowl this season. For whatever reason, Mathieu thought it’d be a good idea to give him some on Sunday night. The Chiefs safety twice trash talked Brady and the two engaged in several heated exchanges during Super Bowl LV.

Mathieu admitted after the game he had never “seen that side of Tom Brady.”

“Listen, Tom Brady’s a great quarterback. I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest,” Mathieu admitted, via Pro Football Talk. “But whatever. No comment. it’s over with. I’m done with it.”

Has Tyrann Mathieu been hiding under a rock? Tom Brady has been one of the most fiery players in the NFL since he entered the league.

Brady has always expressed his competitive spirit on the field. If he doesn’t like what an opposing player has to say, he’ll let that player know. If he’s unhappy with an official’s call, the ref is going to get an earful.

Mathieu knew what he was doing when he got in Brady’s face. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t work out in his favor.

Brady sliced and diced the Chiefs defense Sunday night en route to winning his seventh Lombardi Trophy.