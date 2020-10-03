Tyrann Mathieu Has Blunt Reaction To Chiefs-Patriots News

Arguably the best matchup that Week 4 has to offer might not take place until later this year. Due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests, the NFL has a tough decision to make regarding the Chiefs-Patriots game.

The NFL released a statement to let everyone know that Kansas City and New England won’t play on Sunday. Both facilities are closed this weekend, as the priority right now is to see if either team had players in close contact with Cam Newton or Jordan Ta’amu.

“The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams,” the league said in a statement. “In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

Players around the league have shared their thoughts on this troubling situation, including Chiefs All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu.

It’s pretty evident that Mathieu is shaken up by this situation, as he tweeted “I need a f***ing hug.”

I need a fucking hug. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) October 3, 2020

Mathieu also tweeted out “Wear your mask, wash your hands.”

This weekend will serve as a major wake-up call to NFL coaches and players. Everyone will need to be take extremely careful to ensure all 256 games will be played this year.