Tyrann Mathieu Has Telling Comment About Josh Allen

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in what should be an excellent matchup.

Speaking to reporters this Thursday, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu addressed the problems that Bills quarterback Josh Allen presents to a defense. In addition to having a strong arm, the Wyoming product is a great runner.

Mathieu made it clear that he respects Allen’s overall skillset. That being said, he knows the Chiefs need to make sure Allen is treated like a running back whenever he takes off from the pocket.

“I think he’s a great athlete,” Mathieu said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s obviously a guy that can make all the throws, and any time he’s using his legs, it seems like it’s to his advantage. So, it obviously adds extra pressure on the guys that are covering, but it also adds pressure on the guys that are rushing him just to stay in their lanes and not let him break containment and get into open field.

“But I think anytime he decides to tuck and run the ball, we have to treat him like a running back and treat him like one of these wide receivers where all 11 guys have to pursue and get to the ball. I think it’s going to be one of those games where we’re going to have to tackle him, and we’re going to have to tackle him well.”

Allen was sensational the last time the Bills and Chiefs met, completing 15-of-26 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns. He had an additional 59 yards and score on the ground.

If Allen has a similar performance this weekend, the Bills might just punch their ticket to the AFC Championship.

Kickoff for the Bills-Chiefs game is at 6:30 p.m. ET.