Tyrann Mathieu Posts Telling Message Ahead Of Free Agency

After spending three years with the Kansas City Chiefs, star safety Tyrann Mathieu is ready to see what the free agent market has to offer.

With free agency a little over a week away, Mathieu has posted an interesting message on Twitter. There’s no guarantee it’s about his future with the Chiefs, but it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say the shoe fits.

“Replacing me is easy. Getting them to do the same thing I did is damn near impossible,” Mathieu’s message said.

Mathieu finished the 2021 season with 76 total tackles, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a sack.

At 29 years old, Mathieu could be looking at one last major payday. That means Kansas City will have to spend top dollar to keep the LSU product.

While it’s too early too tell which teams will pursue Mathieu in free agency, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggested that Dallas could make a run at the All-Pro safety. And if several teams enter the sweepstakes for Mathieu, that’ll drive the price up for Kansas City.

Do you think Mathieu’s recent tweet is a direct message to the Chiefs?