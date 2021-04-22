Tyrann Mathieu Reacts To The NFL’s Jersey Number Rule

The NFL made a massive decision earlier this week, passing a proposal that suggested new guidelines for which jersey numbers each position group can wear.

This new rule means that we could see running backs and wide receivers wearing single-digit numbers on their uniform in 2021. Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette already said that he’s interested in wearing No. 7 just like he did back at LSU.

Most NFL fans were thrilled when they heard this proposal was accepted. However, it could lead to them having to buy new jerseys if their favorite players change their numbers.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu chimed in on this new rule from the NFL last night and had a pretty hilarious response.

Mathieu tweeted “Them single digits gonna bring out the diva in them boys this year.”

Defensive backs are allowed to wear single digits moving forward, but judging by this tweet it’s unlikely Mathieu reverts back to his old number.

As of now, Harrison Butker owns No. 7 for the Chiefs. He might not want to give up that number, and Mathieu hasn’t even said that he wants his LSU number back anyway.

Nonetheless, we should expect at least a couple of notable players to change their number before the start of the 2021 season.