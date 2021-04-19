Tyrann Mathieu Reveals How Many Times He’s Watched The Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu is still bitter over his team’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. But he’s not letting it stop him from rewatching the tape.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Mathieu revealed that he has rewatched their 31-9 Super Bowl loss “four to five times” so far. Worse, Mathieu said that “it hurts more” with each viewing of the game.

Mathieu admitted that the Chiefs didn’t play their best game on Super Bowl Sunday. They found themselves in a hole and struggled to make plays that might dig themselves out of it.

“It was just the day that we didn’t really play our best,” he acknowledged. “I don’t think anything went our way. We’ve got to find a way to kind of dig ourselves out of that kind of hole — [when] we can’t get anything going, when we can’t make a play.”

In fairness to Tyrann Mathieu and the Chiefs defense, the Buccaneers defense had the Chiefs offense completely locked down in that game. Nine points allowed is among the fewest in Super Bowl history.

Tom Brady had three touchdown passes in the first half that gave the Buccaneers a 21-6 lead in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs offense, by contrast, was held without a touchdown all game.

Had the Chiefs offense mere averaged their usual 29 points per game, it might have been a much different story.