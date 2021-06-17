Tyrann Mathieu Sends Clear Message About His NFL Future

Tyrann Mathieu’s three-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs comes to an end at the conclusion of the upcoming 2021-22 season. As of now, he isn’t so sure about his future with the organization.

Earlier this off-season, Mathieu took to social media to vent his frustrations surrounding contract negotiations with the Chiefs. He even noted he “probably” won’t sign a new contract with Kansas City, but proceeded to delete the tweet.

Mathieu has had some time to think things over since then. And it certainly sounds like he’s now committed to staying with the Chiefs.

During his press conference this week, Mathieu said he can’t see himself “wearing any other uniform” than the Chiefs.’ He went on to highlight his relationships with teammates and the Kansas City coaching staff.

“Just being here the last couple years, I can’t see me wearing any other uniform,” Mathieu said in his press conference, via the Chiefs’ YouTube channel. “I think the fans here are amazing. My teammates are amazing. I spoke about the relationship that I have with my coaches. And some of these things you can’t buy other places. And I’m a guy that’s had to start over quite often, so I would like to stay here for sure.”

It sounds like if the Chiefs want him back, Tyrann Mathieu will be more than happy to stay.

Mathieu is approaching the tail-end of his career, but he’s still a high-impact defensive player.

Mathieu and the Chiefs continue to undergo contract negotiations as the 2021 season fast approaches.