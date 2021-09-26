Chiefs Star Tyrann Mathieu Sends Heartfelt Message For Andy Reid

Concern inside the Kansas City Chiefs organization rose sharply for Andy Reid after the head coach left Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance on Sunday following his team’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Reid didn’t meet with the media after the game and soon after a report from NFL Network’s James Palmer revealed that the 63-year-old had started to feel ill. Out of an abundance of caution, the Chiefs decided to have him leave the stadium in an ambulance, but emphasized that it was just a precaution.

Nevertheless, concern for Reid’s health was evident around the NFL world on Sunday afternoon, including from members of his own organization. Kansas City star safety Tyrann Mathieu sent a heartfelt message to his head coach after the game, wishing him well and asking for prayers for a speedy recovery.

“I’m praying for my Head Coach & I’m hoping you can send up prayers with me!! One of the best men & teachers I’ve been around!!! GOD please show us your mercy!” Mathieu wrote on Twitter Sunday.

I’m praying for my Head Coach & I’m hoping you can send up prayers with me!! One of the best men & teachers I’ve been around!!! GOD please show us your mercy! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) September 26, 2021

Mathieu’s message shows the impact that Reid has had on his players in Kansas City and why the Chiefs are such a well-oiled machine. Clearly the entire organization is hoping that the longtime head coach feels better as soon as possible.

Thankfully, another update from ESPN’s Adam Schefter later on Sunday evening shared that Reid was taken for a “precautionary observation” and that he was in “good spirits” when he departed Arrowhead.

“Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid was transported by ambulance to a local hospital following Sunday’s game,” Schefter reported on Twitter. “A source close to Reid told ESPN and Jeff Darlington that the Chiefs’ HC was in good spirits when he departed for precautionary observation after he felt ill.”

Exact details on Reid’s status remain unclear, but it sounds like the Chiefs head coach will be just fine.

Stay tuned for additional updates as new information becomes available.