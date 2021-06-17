Tyreek Hill Says Chiefs Have 1 Clear Goal This Season

For the last three seasons, the Tyreek Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs have consistently been among the league’s elite teams. After winning the Super Bowl in 2019 and then making the title game against last year, the organization will return in 2021 with their sights set on another Lombardi Trophy.

However, Hill and a few other members of the Chiefs have named another major goal in mind: the illusive perfect season.

Only one other team, the 1972 Miami Dolphins, have gone undefeated throughout the regular season and the playoffs. The Dolphins went just 17-0, which means the Chiefs would have to pull off three additional wins in the midst of a grueling season to accomplish the first ever 20-win campaign.

Although the feat sounds improbable, Hill confirmed that his team is shooting for the perfect year.

“20-0. That’s what we’re shooting for,” Hill said, per Bleacher Report Gridiron.

Can they really do it? pic.twitter.com/0mzuWrHDSi — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 17, 2021

Hill joined his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, in naming the perfect season as one of the Chiefs’ goals for the upcoming campaign.

“The only record I have my eyes set on breaking, which would be new this year, would be going 20-0,” Mahomes said last month, via Bleacher Report. “It’s not really a record to be broken I guess you would say—19-0 is the record right now—so being able to go 20-0 and being the first one to do that, that would be awesome.”

The Chiefs will enter the 2021 campaign this fall as favorites in every one of their 17 regular season games. Of course, winning every contest is easier said than done, especially once the pressure mounts in the playoffs.

Hill and the Chiefs will begin their pursuit of perfection on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Cleveland Browns.