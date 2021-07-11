Tyreek Hill Shares Honest Admission About Super Bowl Loss

One year after winning the Super Bowl, Tyreek Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs were blown out in the big game by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Like his teammates, Hill is determined to not let that happen again. The All-Pro wide receiver admitted to TMZ Sports that he’s been stewing over the defeat for the last five months.

“Man, you know what, man?” Hill said. “I’ve been grinding my tail off ever since that loss.

“I feel like we was kind of embarrassed on national TV during the biggest game, you know, in the last game of the year.”

Hill would also say the Chiefs plan on making it back to the Super Bowl and don’t intend to repeat their performance from February.

In that Super Bowl LV loss, the patchwork Kansas City offensive line was obliterated by a hungry Tampa Bay pass rush. The Chiefs responded to that mismatch by fortifying their protection for Patrick Mahomes this offseason.

First, they moved on from veteran tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz. Then, after signing guard Joe Thuney and center Austin Blythe, the team traded for tackle Orlando Brown and drafted interior linemen Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith.

We’ll see if these moves help bring another ring to Kansas City.