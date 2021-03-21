Kansas City Chiefs Star Says He Declined Team’s Request

We’ve seen a lot of notable NFL players restructure their contracts this offseason to help their teams clear up more salary cap space in free agency.

The Kansas City Chiefs have done that with a couple of their players, including Patrick Mahomes. The AFC West franchise reportedly attempted to do the same with Tyreek Hill, though he declined.

The superstar wide receiver said this week that the Chiefs asked him to restructure his contract, though he was not for it.

Hill, 27, signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension with the Chiefs in 2019.

“Believe this or not, I’m not going to get too much into the details on it, the Chiefs did ask me to restructure,” Hill told FOX 4 reporter Pat McGonigle on Thursday. “Me and my family, we just thought that [wasn’t] the best situation for me. So, it is what it is. Like I said, I’m just here to play football. I just let my family and my agent deal with all that because I feel like if I get into that, then all the fun will be taken out of it for me. So I just want to play ball.

“I just don’t get into all that. Once I sign, I’m signed. I don’t want to get into that no more because it’s a hassle.”

For more context, here's the exchange between @PatMcGFox4KC and Tyreek Hill regarding restructuring his contract. Pat asked "Other players have restructured contracts, is that something on your plate?" https://t.co/xEHBQ1KfCH pic.twitter.com/1e0peRj1df — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) March 19, 2021

The Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and have made several notable moves in free agency.

However, restructuring Hill’s contract was not one of them.