Tyreek Hill Contract Rumors Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay BuccaneersTAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball in for a touchdown following a catch during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill is entering the final year of his three-year, $54 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. The organization wants to ensure its highlight-play slot receiver is taken care of for the long haul, though. Hill and the Chiefs have begun longterm contract negotiations, as a result.

“The Kansas City Chiefs want to reward wide receiver Tyreek Hill with a raise,” reports Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. “The Chiefs are in contract discussions with Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, according to league sources.

“Playing under a three-year, $54 million contract, the six-time Pro Bowl selection could command a four-year extension worth roughly $85 million with over half of it guaranteed, according to league sources.”

This would be a pretty enormous steal by the Kansas City Chiefs. Most NFL fans thought Tyreek Hill could fetch much more.

“That’s a steal,” a fan tweeted.

“To get him for only 21m per year is a STEAL. I thought it would be like 23-26 a year,” one fan wrote.

Assuming Hill and the Chiefs strike a deal, it’s worth pointing out the Chiefs have dedicated about 60 percent of their cap to five players: Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Frank Clark, Tyreek Hill and Joe Thuney.

Tyreek Hill is a game changer and absolutely worth the money the Chiefs are about to give him. But the organization as a whole is going to be strapped for cash in years to come.

It appears Hill will soon get a big contract extension from Kansas City. Is that the right move by the Chiefs?

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.