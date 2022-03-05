Tyreek Hill is entering the final year of his three-year, $54 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. The organization wants to ensure its highlight-play slot receiver is taken care of for the long haul, though. Hill and the Chiefs have begun longterm contract negotiations, as a result.

“The Kansas City Chiefs want to reward wide receiver Tyreek Hill with a raise,” reports Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. “The Chiefs are in contract discussions with Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, according to league sources.

“Playing under a three-year, $54 million contract, the six-time Pro Bowl selection could command a four-year extension worth roughly $85 million with over half of it guaranteed, according to league sources.”

This would be a pretty enormous steal by the Kansas City Chiefs. Most NFL fans thought Tyreek Hill could fetch much more.

“That’s a steal,” a fan tweeted. That's a steal https://t.co/CnQhxCeXzN — Noah Gray burner (@TheGoatMahomes) March 5, 2022 “To get him for only 21m per year is a STEAL. I thought it would be like 23-26 a year,” one fan wrote. To get him for only 21m per year is a STEAL. I thought it would be like 23-26 a year https://t.co/uxWvPLA5Xd — Robert💔💔 (@RobertRaymond46) March 5, 2022