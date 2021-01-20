Tyreek Hill Explains Why He Pushed His Position Coach

Over the weekend, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill made headlines when video showed him shoving his position coach on the sideline.

Following the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said it was no big deal. “They were messing around,” Reid said. “I know how it came off, but if you look at a minute later, they’re laughing over there. If you talk to both of them, they’ll tell you they were just messing around.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Hill spoke with reporters and finally addressed the situation. The star wide receiver said he was “just trying to give the guys energy.”

“Like, I come off the sideline like fired up and I just give my coach a shove,” Hill continued. “That’s me and my personality, man. I’m just fired up and I’m just happy just to be in the NFL and just to be a part of this great organization.”

“That’s just me and my personality. I’m just fired up and happy just to be in the NFL.” Cameras caught Tyreek Hill shoving #Chiefs receivers coach Greg Lewis on the sideline. Hill said it wasn’t what people assumed it to be. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/y7ApUUX6t9 — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) January 20, 2021

Hill pointed out that none of his teammates or coaches felt the need to try to hold him back from shoving the coach.

“Think about it. I wish everybody would just think about it: If I would have really pushed my coach, everybody would have been holding me back. It was just like one of those fired up, pushing. We were laughing; we were giggling. We were enjoying each other. That’s all it was.”

As long as Hill and the coach are on good terms, that’s all that matters.

The Chiefs need everyone to be on the same page this weekend. Kansas City hosts the Buffalo Bills in the Chiefs’ third-straight AFC title game.