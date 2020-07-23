Tyreek Hill Has A Very Bold Chiefs Super Bowl Total Goal

Tyreek Hill is coming off yet another Pro Bowl season as well as his first Super Bowl ring. But the Chiefs star wideout isn’t anywhere close to resting on his laurels.

Appearing on ESPN’s First Take this week, Hill responded to teammate Chris Jones’ declaration that the Chiefs would win “five-plus” Super Bowls with their current roster. Hill took Jones’ statement a step further stating he thinks they can win seven.

“Well, I’m not gonna say he’s telling a fib,” Hill said. “…We’re definitely creating something special here in KC, so I don’t see why not. Why say five? Why not go seven rings? Right now we’re just chasing [Michael] Jordan, so that’s what we do. So I’m going over five, and I’m saying seven.”

It’s an exceptionally bold goal to be sure. No NFL team has won seven titles in the Super Bowl era. It took the Patriots 17 years after winning their first to win their sixth.

Hill promptly took to Twitter to defend his statement.

“I said what I said,” Hill wrote confidently.

I said what I said 😌 https://t.co/FlbTDRGnhr — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 23, 2020

Tom Brady winning six Super Bowls in 19 years with New England has propelled him into conversation as the NFL’s GOAT. If the Chiefs can approach what Brady has done in a shorter block of time, they’ll be firmly in the conversation too.

