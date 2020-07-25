Kansas City Chiefs right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announced on Friday night that he will not play football this fall. He’s the first player to opt out of the 2020 season.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make in my life but I must follow my convictions and do what I believe is right for me personally,” Duvernay-Tardif said in his official announcement.

Duvernay-Tardif will spend the rest of this year serving as an orderly at a long-term care facility. Since he will not participate in the 2020 season, the offensive guard will make $150,000 instead of $2.75 million this year.

It’s certainly a tough break for the Chiefs, but Duvernay-Tardif is doing what he feels is right. Besides, his teammates appear to have his back. All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill shared his thoughts on Duvernay-Tardif’s decision on social media.

Hill had nothing but positive things to say for his fellow teammate, tweeting “Gonna miss my brother in the locker room, but I love this more.”

Earlier this week, Hill said his goal with the Chiefs is to win seven Super Bowls. Losing a talented player like Duvernay-Tardif for the 2020 season will make it a little bit harder for them to win back-to-back titles.

The Chiefs still remain the favorites to win this year’s Super Bowl. As long as Patrick Mahomes is under center, the offense should be toward the top of the league in most categories.

With training camp only three days away, every team in the league will soon find out which players won’t suit up for the 2020 season. We’ll see if any other members on Kansas City’s roster choose to opt out.