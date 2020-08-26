Chiefs Insider Has Injury Update On All-Pro WR Tyreek Hill

The Kansas City Chiefs are a little over two weeks away from their season opener against the Houston Texans. While it’s too early to panic about whether or not Tyreek Hill will be active for Week 1, the All-Pro wideout still isn’t ready to fully participate in practice.

Last week, Hill suffered a hamstring injury during one-on-one drills. The trainers looked at his leg after he pulled up short on a route. He hasn’t practiced for the team since suffering the injury, but he’s definitely making progress.

According to Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star, Hill did stretching and conditioning in full pads on Wednesday. However, the speedster did not participate in team drills.

Kansas City would be wise to take extra care of Hill, especially since the season hasn’t even begun yet. In order for Hill to be on top of his game, he’ll need his lower body at 100 percent.

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill continues to be limited on return from hamstring injury. Did stretching and conditioning in full pads today, no team drills. Hill later went to rehab area not in pads and worked with a trainer. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 26, 2020

Tyreek Hill is one of the biggest game-changers in the NFL. He has the capability to take it to the house from anywhere on the field due to his jaw-dropping speed.

Hamstring injuries could be tricky though, which is why the Kansas City Chiefs need to make sure that Hill makes a full recovery. If not, it’s an issue that could irritate him throughout the season.

We’ll find out in the coming weeks if Hill will be ready to go for Week 1.

