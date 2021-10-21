Look: Tyreek Hill Missed Practice Again Today

Tyreek Hill has been one of the few bright spots for the Kansas City Chiefs in what’s been a rather disappointing start to the 2021 season. The pass-catching speedster has still delivered week in and week out, putting him on pace for a monster year.

Unfortunately, a minor injury might bring Hill’s early season momentum to a grinding halt.

Hill didn’t practice for the second consecutive day this week on Thursday afternoon, according to the Chiefs latest injury report. He already missed Wednesday’s workout with a quad injury that he sustained a few weeks ago.

Hill played 47 offensive snaps in Sunday’s victory over the Washington Football Team, where he managed to haul in nine catches for 76 yards. However, he very clearly wasn’t at 100 percent and still isn’t all the way healthy this week.

Michael Burton, Jody Fortson, Tyreek Hill, Anthony Hitchens, and Joe Thuney did not practice today. Chris Jones, Travis Kelce, Tyrann Mathieu, and Charvarius Ward were limited.https://t.co/h9tyUtKQlD — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 21, 2021

Hill also sat out last week’s practices on Wednesday and Thursday with the same quad injury that dates back to the Chiefs’ Oct. 10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He returned to limited work last Friday before taking the field against Washington.

It’s possible that Kansas City plans to follow last week’s structure in managing Hill’s injury. That would mean he could practice tomorrow in a limited capacity and be ready to take snaps in Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, even if it were in a reduced role.

Through six games, Hill is on pace for one of the best seasons of his career. He’s hauled in 46 catches for 592 yards and five touchdowns.

The Titans pass defense will be susceptible to the Chiefs high-powered air attack, so having Hill would be valuable for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Without him, Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle and maybe even Josh Gordon will need to fill the void.

Chiefs-Titans will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET in Nashville on Sunday.