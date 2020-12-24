Tyreek Hill Names The NFL’s Greatest Wide Receiver Ever

Tyreek Hill is well on his way to becoming one of the best receivers of his generation, but he has a long way to go if he wants to catch up to his idol.

This week, the All-Pro wideout for the Kansas City Chiefs revealed who’s his pick for greatest wide receiver in NFL history. That player just so happens to be his favorite player of all time.

“Everybody know I’m going to say Randy Moss,” Hill told TMZ Sports. “Randy Moss was my favorite player growing up. Randy Moss is my favorite player of all time! Randy Moss, Randy Moss, Randy Moss!”Hill acknowledged that Jerry Rice has all the records, but he believes Moss is the better option with the game on the line. “Like, I understand Jerry has the stats, the touchdowns, and can run routes. But if I’m picking a receiver who’s going to make plays in crunch time when I need him, Randy Moss definitely.”

https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1341997052629291008

Moss recently made headlines for calling himself the best receiver in NFL history. He also said that Terrell Owens is the second-best wideout, which would leave Rice in either the third or fourth spot.

“I’ll put myself first, I’ll put T.O. second. I think Jerry [Rice] is probably third or fourth,” Moss said. “I’m talking about dominating the game and changing the game of football. I don’t live on statistics because if you live on statistics and live on championships, that’s all political.”

The record books would hint at Rice being the greatest wideout in NFL history, however, Moss might be the most talented to ever play. That’d be a fair compromise for two of the best athletes the world has ever seen.