Tyreek Hill Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Massive Extension

Tyreek Hill couldn’t be happier for Patrick Mahomes after the superstar quarterback signed a massive extension with the Chiefs.

Mahomes isn’t leaving Kansas City anytime soon. No. 15 signed a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth $503-million. Kansas City has its starter for the foreseeable future. Mahomes’ new deal is the richest contract in sports history.

Patrick Mahomes isn’t the only Chief excited about his new deal. Mahomes’ favorite receiver target, superstar WR Tyreek Hill, is thrilled for his quarterback. But he still thinks Mahomes is worth even more than what he’s set to make over the next 10 years.

Hill told TMZ Sports he thought Mahomes was “worth even more” than the $503-million.

“I mean, hell,” Hill said, via TMZ Sports . “I thought he was worth even more! I’m proud of my boy, Pat, man! I’m really happy for him. I’m proud of just the Chiefs in general for getting all these deals done, man. Cause they understand right now is our time, like this is our window to be great, for us to build that dynasty and I’m just happy to be along with them.”It’s going to be tough for the Chiefs to become a dynasty. Patrick Mahomes’ and Chris Jones’ massive contracts create limited cap-space within the organization. Kansas City will have to draft well to keep the roster at a championship level. But for now, the roster remains poised for another championship run. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs begin the 2020 season on Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans.