Throughout this week, Pro Football Focus has been revealing its rankings for the top 50 NFL players heading into the 2021 season. Most of the responses to their rankings come from fans, but Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman recently chimed in and shared his thoughts. Apparently, PFF’s ranking for Tyreek Hill didn’t sit well with Hardman. The All-Pro wideout for the Chiefs came in at No. 18 in PFF’s top 50.

Hardman voiced his frustration with PFF’s ranking for Hill on Twitter, writing “Y’all be disrespecting @cheetah so bad #18 is beyond disrespectful.”

An argument can be made that No. 18 is too low for Hill since he can change the entire course of a game with one play.

On the other hand, it’s not like PFF tried to insult Hill with this ranking.

Y’all be disrespecting @cheetah so bad 🤦🏾‍♂️ #18 is beyond disrespectful! https://t.co/6MUTlerdKg — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) June 25, 2021

We can’t blame Hardman for defending his teammate, but let’s not forget that PFF was very generous to the Chiefs in their latest rankings. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce both ended up inside the top three.

At the end of the day, only two wide receivers ranked above Hill on this list – Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins. They’re not nearly as explosive as Hill, but they’re exceptional in the red zone and run really crisp routes.

If this ranking is truly disrespectful to Tyreek Hill, he can use it as bulletin board material for the 2021 season.

