Tyreek Hill’s Reaction To ‘Incomplete’ Catch Is Going Viral

Tyreek Hill made the catch of the NFL season on Sunday night. Unfortunately, the catch was wrongly ruled incomplete and the Chiefs didn’t challenge the play.

Part of that can probably be blamed on Hill. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver didn’t even realize that he made the catch.

Hill caught the pass off a deflection as he slid under a defender in the end zone. Replay clearly showed that the football did not touch the ground.

Here’s the play:

This incredible catch from Tyreek Hill was ruled incomplete 😳 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/xeLZxL7ySb — ESPN (@espn) December 7, 2020

We’re not sure why the Chiefs didn’t challenge that play, but they didn’t, and now Kansas City is trailing Denver, 10-6.

Hill appeared to realize that he actually caught the pass while watching a replay on the sideline. His face said it all:

The moment Tyreek realized he caught it pic.twitter.com/5ArsdZju3N — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 7, 2020

Chiefs fans are understandably furious with their replay analysts.

“Chiefs replay guy should be fired. You literally have one job. This was a huge momentum swing,” one fan tweeted on Sunday night.

There’s still a lot of time left in this one, but the Chiefs might end up looking back on this lack of a challenge with major regret.

Kansas City and Denver are playing on NBC.