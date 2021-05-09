Tyreek Hill Reacts To D.K. Metcalf’s Performance Today

DK Metcalf put his speed to the test against Olympic-caliber sprints at the 100m dash today. Despite coming in last, he’s gotten a lot of props for his performance, including from Kansas City Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill.

On Sunday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted how impressed he was at Metcalf’s 10.36 official 100m time. Hill then retweeted Mahomes’ message, calling the final time “scary.”

“That’s scary,” Hill wrote. “Sheesh.”

Metcalf came in last in the 100m sprint he participated in today. But he was able to hold his own for a good 50-60 meters before the field overtook him.

Given that Metcalf is 6-foot-3 and over 230 pounds, his performance in the race was even more impressive to most.

DK Metcalf’s performance in the race has certainly led to some speculation as to whether other NFL speedsters – like Tyreek Hill – might fare better.

Hill and 49ers running game Raheem Mostert both recorded superior times while members of their college track & field teams.

It would definitely be fun to see any of those speedsters going up against one another in a 100m dash.

How well do you think Tyreek Hill might do if he took part in the 100m dash? Would he be on par with Olympic athletes?