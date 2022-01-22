Tyreek Hill Receives Punishment For What He Did During Steelers Game

The NFL is continuing to fine players for unsportsmanlike plays during games.

Last Sunday against the Steelers, Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill used a cheerleader’s pom-pom to celebrate his touchdown reception. No flag was thrown, but the NFL still noticed and fined him $12,875.

The NFL fined #Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill $12,875 for unsportsmanlike conduct – using a cheerleader’s pom-poms to celebrate his touchdown last week. No flag was thrown. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2022

Hill finished the game with 57 yards on five receptions in addition to that touchdown.

Before that game, Hill had another stellar regular season and came into the playoffs with 1,239 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 111 receptions.

He’s going to need to play at that level if the Chiefs are to go to their fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game. The Bills already went to Arrowhead earlier in the season and gave the Chiefs a 38-20 beatdown.

Since that shellacking though, the Chiefs have won 11 of their last 13 games and have been a completely different team.

Hill will have to watch his celebrations as there’s no doubt the officials will be looking to get him (or any player for that matter).

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.