Tyreek Hill Has Blunt Response To Mina Kimes’ Question

Since entering the NFL in 2016, Tyreek Hill has made the Pro Bowl all five seasons, been voted All-Pro three times and has won a Super Bowl. There’s not much more he has to add to the resume.

As Hill continues to establish himself as one of the best, if not the best, wide receivers in the NFL, it is only natural that players preparing to enter the league are compared to the Kansas City Chiefs star.

Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle, a projected first-round pick this year, has been likened to Hill by several current scouts and assistant coaches. In response to a tweet noting all the comparisons between Hill and Waddle, ESPN NFL writer Mina Kimes asked an interesting question.

“Every GM wants a Tyreek Hill, but here’s my question: Does Hill have the same type of career if he doesn’t land in KC?” Kimes asked.

Hill responded with an emphatic answer.

I will nobody will outwork me https://t.co/S6P1EH7M3i — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 21, 2021

Without question, being drafted by Kansas City and playing for Andy Reid and alongside Patrick Mahomes has been a huge boon for Hill. He was immediately put into a situation that made it easier to maximize his potential.

However, Hill’s physical tools would have been the same wherever he was drafted. If his work ethic is as dogged as he claims, he likely would have become a standout with any team in the league, albeit probably with lesser numbers than he’s put up in KC.