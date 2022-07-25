Tyreek Hill Reveals Why He Ended Up Leaving The Chiefs

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Tyreek Hill speaks with the media after being introduced by the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex on March 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill has finally revealed why he left the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason.

In an interview on ESPN this Monday morning, Hill explained that he actually wanted to stay put in Kansas City.

However, the Chiefs weren't willing to come anywhere close to the contract Davante Adams received - which is what Hill wanted.

The Chiefs kept their money and said goodbye to one of the most explosive wideouts in the country.

"Tyreek is telling you what has been reported (by myself and others) for months. The sides were expecting to get a deal done. Then the Adams trade/extension happened. The Chiefs weren’t going to pay that freight and traded him," said Matt Verderame.

This could come back to haunt the Chiefs.

Let's not forget Hill was the hero of the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory a few years back.

Now, Patrick Mahomes won't have his go-to, home-run, safe-throw target to work with in the Chiefs offense. Tua Tagovailoa will.

The Miami Dolphins are poised for a breakout season.