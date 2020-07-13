Tyreek Hill Shares Very Bold Goal For 2020 NFL Season

Chiefs superstar WR Tyreek Hill has a massive goal for the upcoming 2020 season.

Tyreek Hill was arguably Kansas City’s most important offensive player other than QB Patrick Mahomes last season. The 5-foot-10 speedster’s 44-yard catch on third down in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 54 propelled the Chiefs to a historic comeback.

But Tyreek Hill isn’t going to be complacent after helping his team win the Super Bowl. The track-star receiver has a major goal for the 2020 season.

Hill has set a goal of having a 2,000-yard season this year. That’ll prove extremely difficult to accomplish alongside players like Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins. But Hill is dedicated to achieve his latest goal.

“That’s like a whole other level,” Hill said, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s like Mamba mentality though for me. I’ve got to stay locked in. I’ve got to get the proper rest. I’ve got to put the right things in my body. For the game, it’s going to be easy then. That’s been my main goal and my main thing this year.”

Tyreek Hill’s best season came in 2018, when he caught 87 passes for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns. His production took a hit last year after missing four games. But Hill was still able to haul in 58 catches for 860 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hill’s goal isn’t impossible. But it won’t be easy.

The Chiefs superstar WR aims to have his best season yet in 2020.