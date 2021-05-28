Tyreek Hill Under Fire For Extremely Tone Deaf TikTok Video

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Tyreek Hill is under heavy fire for an extremely tone-deaf TikTok video he just recently posted.

Hill, of course, was involved in a domestic abuse investigation over two years ago. He was accused of child abuse involving his then three-year-old son. The investigation concluded ahead of the 2019-20 season. The Chiefs slot receiver was never charged with a crime. The NFL didn’t punish Hill, either. Roger Goodell and the league deemed Hill didn’t break any league policy.

It wasn’t the only time Hill faced troubling legal accusations. Back in 2014, Hill allegedly punched and choked Crystal Espinal – now Hill’s ex-girlfriend – which led to his arrest. Oklahoma State, his former school, dismissed the electric receiver just days after the arrest.

Fast forward to 2021, NFL fans are criticizing Hill for his recent TikTok video. In the video, the Chiefs receiver is seen pretending to slap his significant other.

Take a look.

Tyreek Hill making THIS tiktok is some of the least self aware shit I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/0mBTN8yTKj — Zach Schwartz (@zachzachzach) May 25, 2021

Despite his troubling past, the Kansas City Chiefs gave Tyreek Hill a three-year, $54-million extension back in 2019. He’s been an integral aspect of the Chiefs’ recent run of success.

Last season, the speedster caught 87 passes for 1,276 yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 games. A year prior, he came up with 58 catches for 860 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

As long as Hill keeps playing at a high level, the Chiefs are going to want to keep him in Kansas City. He’ll be on contract with the team through the 2022 season.