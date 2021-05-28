The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Tyreek Hill Under Fire For Extremely Tone Deaf TikTok Video

Denver Broncos v Kansas City ChiefsKANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs acknowledges the crowd after a catch during the first half of the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Tyreek Hill is under heavy fire for an extremely tone-deaf TikTok video he just recently posted.

Hill, of course, was involved in a domestic abuse investigation over two years ago. He was accused of child abuse involving his then three-year-old son. The investigation concluded ahead of the 2019-20 season. The Chiefs slot receiver was never charged with a crime. The NFL didn’t punish Hill, either. Roger Goodell and the league deemed Hill didn’t break any league policy.

It wasn’t the only time Hill faced troubling legal accusations. Back in 2014, Hill allegedly punched and choked Crystal Espinal – now Hill’s ex-girlfriend – which led to his arrest. Oklahoma State, his former school, dismissed the electric receiver just days after the arrest.

Fast forward to 2021, NFL fans are criticizing Hill for his recent TikTok video. In the video, the Chiefs receiver is seen pretending to slap his significant other.

Take a look.

Despite his troubling past, the Kansas City Chiefs gave Tyreek Hill a three-year, $54-million extension back in 2019. He’s been an integral aspect of the Chiefs’ recent run of success.

Last season, the speedster caught 87 passes for 1,276 yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 games. A year prior, he came up with 58 catches for 860 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

As long as Hill keeps playing at a high level, the Chiefs are going to want to keep him in Kansas City. He’ll be on contract with the team through the 2022 season.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.