Video: Tyreek Hill’s Touchdown Celebration Is Going Viral Today

Tyreek Hill continues to prove that he’s one of the most dangerous weapons in the NFL today, as the Kansas City Chiefs put up points on the lowly New York Jets. He went the extra mile to get a lucky fan the ball on his latest score.

The Chiefs have scored touchdowns on each of their first two drives of today’s game in Kansas City. The first came on a 30-yard pass to Mecole Hardman. The second was a long 37-yard scamper strike to Tyreek Hill.

The speedster got behind the Jets defense and caught a perfect strike from Patrick Mahomes. After the play, he leapt into the crowd to deliver the ball to a Chiefs fan.

Of course, fans aren’t sitting in the first few rows, as is understandable given COVID-19 protocols. As a result, Hill went a few rows up before tossing it to one of the Chiefs faithful, after flexing for the cameras a bit.

Can't keep 🐆 out of the end zone!#NYJvsKC on CBS pic.twitter.com/vcPYH0kcKa — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 1, 2020

Mahomes is off to an incredible start, completing 11-of-13 throws for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Hill has two catches for 49 yards and that touchdown.

The Jets have managed to stay in striking distance, in this game, which has what will likely go down as one of the biggest spreads of the NFL season. Sam Darnold has led them to a pair of field goals, and after a recent forced punt by the Jets defense, they trail 14-6.

New York has the ball with 8:02 left in the second quarter.

[Kansas City Chiefs]