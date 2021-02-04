The Spun

Tyreek Hill’s Comment Should Terrify The Buccaneers’ Defense

Denver Broncos v Kansas City ChiefsKANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs acknowledges the crowd after a catch during the first half of the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

In just a few days, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Kansas City is a slight favorite, despite basically playing a road game in Tampa. Tom Brady is used to being the favorite when he’s in the Super Bowl, but he can relish the underdog role this week.

Before the game kicks off, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill offered a terrifying comment to the Buccaneers. Hill said he’s never seen star quarterback Patrick Mahomes practice this well leading up to a game.

“I haven’t seen Pat throw dots like this before in practice. I mean he’s throwing dots. It’s crazy,” Hill told reporters on Thursday afternoon.

These two teams met earlier in the season and Mahomes showed why he’s so dangerous to opposing defenses. He and Tyreek Hill connected for over 200 yards and two touchdowns – in the first quarter.

Mahomes finished that game with 462 passing yards and three passing touchdowns – all to Tyreek Hill. Kansas City jumped out to a 17-0 lead over Tampa Bay before the Buccaneers clawed their way back into the game.

In the end, the Chiefs walked out with a 27-24 win.

Beating Tom Brady and the Buccaneers again won’t be easy. However, it sounds like the Chiefs will be getting the best Patrick Mahomes we’ve seen yet.

Kansas City and Tampa Bay kick off at 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS.


