Tyreek Hill's Ex-Teammate Makes Feelings On Wideout Very Clear

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Tyreek Hill speaks with the media after being introduced by the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex on March 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Despite how dominant his run with the Kansas City Chiefs has been over the past few years, wide receiver Tyreek Hill explored trade options this offseason. He ultimately agreed to a deal that would make him the newest member of the Miami Dolphins.

Even though Hill's departure was a bit of a surprise in Kansas City, his former teammates refuse to throw any shade at him.

During an appearance on the J-Mart and Ramon radio show, Chiefs offensive guard Trey Smith made it very clear that he still supports Hill.

"Yeah, the coaches are gonna do what they think is best for the organization and for the team. And I can't blame Tyreek; he's getting paid," Smith said, via the Kansas City Star. "I'll never blame a guy to get paid but he's got to do what's best for him. I'm really excited to see what he does in Miami, wishing him well."

Hill will certainly get paid in Miami. His new contract has a total value of $120 million over four years.

Now that he's in Miami, Hill will need to get on the same page with a different quarterback. That being said, he has stated multiple times that he has a lot of confidence in Tua Tagovailoa.

Unfortunately, the Chiefs and Dolphins aren't slated to face each other this upcoming season.