Vic Fangio Says Only 1 Modern QB Compares To Patrick Mahomes

In today’s NFL, it is widely-recognized that Patrick Mahomes is the league’s top quarterback. The fourth-year pro is a unicorn at the position.

There have been plenty of outstanding quarterbacks in the NFL over the last couple of decades, but few, if any, can do the things Mahomes does physically. Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio agrees.

This week, Fangio spoke about Mahomes ahead of tonight’s primetime game between Denver and Kansas City. Asked to compare the reigning Super Bowl MVP to other passers, Fangio could only think of one name.

“The only modern [past 20-25 years] QB that I can compare him to is Aaron Rodgers,” Fangio said, while adding that his boss John Elway was sort of a prototype for Mahomes in the 1980s and 1990s.

As far as comparisons go, that’s about as good as you’re going to get for Mahomes. He’s flat-out ridiculous.

This season, Mahomes has thrown for 3,497 yards, 30 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He has 106 TDs and only 20 picks in his NFL career.

The Chiefs have won 10 games in a row against the Broncos, dating back to 2015. They’ll got for No. 11 tonight at Arrowhead Stadium.