Vic Fangio Says Only 1 Player Compares To Tyreek Hill’s Speed

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is preparing for a Week 13 tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he has his eye on Chiefs all-world wideout Tyreek Hill.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Fangio spoke glowingly about Hill’s impeccable speed. He declared that even with his own NFL experience, the only player comparable to Hill from a speed standpoint is Bo Jackson.

“Tyreek Hill is definitely the fastest receiver I’ve seen in my days in the NFL and that’s a lot of days,” Fangio said. “I think the only offensive guys I can compare to him from a speed standpoint, one would be Bo Jackson.”

Bo Jackson is widely acknowledged as one of the fastest players of all-time. NFL Network ranked him the fifth-fastest player in NFL history, behind only a quartet of Hall of Famers: Randy Moss, Deion Sanders, Bob Hayes and Darrell Green.

Vic Fangio actually coached against Bo Jackson as the New Orleans Saints linebackers coach in 1988. His Saints held Jackson to 45 yards on two carries in a 20-6 win.

But Tyreek Hill has proven to be a very different player when it comes to utilizing his speed.

Hill has been averaging 15 yards per reception and 93 yards per game this season. He currently leads the NFL in touchdown receptions thanks to a huge performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.

Hill had 13 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-24 win over the Bucs. He’s had three games this season where he’s averaged more than 20 yards per catch.

Needless to say, Fangio is going to have his hands full trying to keep pace with a player like that.