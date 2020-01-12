Video: Chiefs Mascot Goes Viral During Brutal Start vs. Texans

It wasn’t just Kansas City Chiefs fans who were upset about the team’s brutal start in today’s playoff game against the Houston Texans. The mascot was also devastated.

Kansas City fell behind 21-0 in the blink of an eye and Houston made it 24-0 on its first drive of the second quarter. The Chiefs struck back quickly just now to cut it to 24-7, but before that Arrowhead Stadium was virtually a morgue.

CBS cameras even caught footage of a distraught Chiefs’ mascot in the bowels of the stadium.

LOOOOOOL at the depressed Chiefs mascot backstage pic.twitter.com/MIuAcMMdLk — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 12, 2020

Okay, that was pretty funny. Any time you get mascots emoting it is usually a money shot, no matter what they do.

Trailing 24-7, the Chiefs have at least woken up and showed they have a pulse. The crowd is getting back into it as well.

Can the defense string together a couple of stops and allow the offense the chance to get back in the game?