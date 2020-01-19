The national anthem is an often overlooked element element of any sports game, but there are times when it is performed so incredibly well that it’s on everyone’s mind. That’s exactly what we got today prior to the start of the AFC Championship Game.

Performing the national anthem in the pregame was former Navy officer Generald Wilson. While he may not have starpower of such legendary anthem performers as Whitney Houston or Gladys Knight, Wilson’s rendition was about as moving as powerful as any of his predecessors.

He hit the high note on “was still there” with such power that all of Arrowhead Stadium started cheering.

When he was done, a stealth fighter performed a flyover above the stadium.

Wilson himself took to Twitter before his performance to express how excited he was. Apparently, he didn’t even eat before stepping onto the field.

HERE WE GO NOW!!!!!! IT'S ALMOST TIME FAMILY!!!! My Holding Cell before taking the field for the National Anthem! Of Course I Don't eat BEFORR the performance. HOWEVER, there WILL be a to go plate prepared for ya… https://t.co/C0X19KLJ9i — Generald Wilson (@generaldwilson) January 19, 2020

People immediately took to Twitter to proclaim what an incredible moment it was:

Mr. Wilson, I do not believe that I have every heard the National Anthem sung better. Very well done sir! — Neil Madden (@NeilMadden6) January 19, 2020

I was so touched by my boy saluting as you sang. He turned to me with bright eyes & said “WOW” after you hit the high note. Thank you for sharing your gift with the world & for your service, sir. #GoChiefs pic.twitter.com/5xm3UexX4e — TangaRae (@TangaRae12) January 19, 2020

The NFL has already booked Demi Lovato to perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV. But if she has to cancel at the last minute, we’ve got our vote for her replacement.

